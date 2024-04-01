Somalia keen to explore opportunities for partnerships with Sri Lanka.

Somalia is keen to explore opportunities for partnerships with Sri Lanka, the President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said.

Sri Lanka has identified potential areas of cooperation with Somalia as it lies on the crossroads of international maritime and global sea trade, providing easy access to markets in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

This was conveyed to the President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud by Ambassador Theshantha Kumarasiri when he presented credentials to the former as Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Federal Republic of Somalia with residence in Addis Ababa.

President Mohamud was appreciative of the decision made by the Government of Sri Lanka to enhance relations with African countries, including Somalia, in line with its ‘Look Africa’ policy.

In light of the strategic location of Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean, President Mohamud expressed his keen interest in exploring opportunities for partnerships between Somalia and Sri Lanka.

During the visit to Mogadishu, Ambassador Kumarasiri engaged in a number of discussions with competent authorities of the Government of Somalia and potential private sector entrepreneurs in identified fields of cooperation. Further, technical cooperation in the fields of fisheries, hospitality industry, and agriculture was envisaged.

Ambassador Kumarasiri had a series of cordial discussion with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ali Mohamed Omar, State Minister of Agriculture & Irrigation Asad Abdirisak Mohamed, Director General of the Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy Abdicate Dirshe, Deputy Director General of the Somali Chamber of Commerce and Industry Professor Ciise M. Xalane, Principal Advisor to the Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy Hassan Haji Ibrahim, Ambassador at Large for Spanish & Portuguese Speaking countries Dr. Omar M. Mohamed together with a group of potential business personalities in Somalia with a view to establishing favorable business partnerships and joint ventures between Sri Lanka and Somalia.

During discussions, While taking into consideration that the Blue Economy will be a major contributor to continental transformation in Africa and sustainable growth, two parties agreed to take appropriate action to advance knowledge and cooperation in the fisheries industry between Sri Lanka and Somalia in collaboration with international partners.

It was observed that Somalia’s energy requirements are growing due to increasing development in the country. Accordingly, in light of President Mohamud’s determination of restoring security, peace, and stability in the country, Ambassador Kumarasiri emphasized his aspiration towards establishing partnerships for economic development, particularly on vast untapped sustainable green energy potential in Somalia, through private sector business partnerships and in collaboration with diaspora community of the two countries.

The discussion was also focused on the potential cooperation in the healthcare industry and agricultural sector between Sri Lanka and Somalia. In addition to the above, attention was also drawn to establishing the potential linkages between the Somali Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), and identified Business Chambers in Sri Lanka in view of transferring knowledge, sharing technological know-how, building partnerships for infrastructure development and providing innovative technological and professional services, & consultation, while supporting and accelerating long-term benefits for the potential industries.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Addis Ababa closely engages with the competent authorities of the government of Somalia and private sector organizations in order to further enhance the existing bilateral political, trade & commercial and the people-to-people contacts between Sri Lanka and Somalia for the mutual benefits of the people of two countries. (Colombo Gazette)