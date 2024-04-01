Opposition stuns Erdogan with historic victory at Turkish elections

President Erdogan, 70, acknowledged the election had not gone as they had hoped, but he told supporters in Ankara it would mark “not an end for us but rather a turning point”.

He has always relied on the “people’s will” for his authority and he told supporters he would respect the electorate now too.

During the election campaign, Mr Erdogan said this would be his last, because his presidential term ends in 2028.

But critics believed that victory would have encouraged him to revise the constitution so he could stand again. After such a dramatic defeat that is looking very unlikely.

By contrast, the outcome was a big success for the chairman of the CHP, Ozgur Ozel, who praised voters for deciding to change the face of Turkey in a historic vote: “They want to open the door to a new political climate in our country.”

Crowds in Istanbul gathered outside the town hall in Sarachane, one of Istanbul’s oldest districts.

They waved Turkish flags and banners showing Ekrem Imamoglu’s picture alongside Turkey’s founding father Kemal Ataturk, whose poster was draped down the walls of the local authority building.

“I can say that our citizens’ trust and faith in us has been rewarded,” said Mr Imamoglu.

Both he and Mansur Yavas are seen as potential candidates to run for the presidency in 2028.