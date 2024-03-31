Thailand explores opportunities at Hambantota Port

Thailand is exploring opportunities at the Hambantota International Port, Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) said.

A delegation from the Thai Prime Minister’s office visited the Hambantota International Port to explore opportunities and understand how the port operates under the public private partnership between the government of Sri Lanka and CM Port.

The 8 member delegation included Ms Wannaporn Niyomthong, Deputy Director from Directorate 8 of Thailand; Surapat Phosaen, Minister Counselor from the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi and five analysts, accompanied by Ms. Prangthip, Counsellor from Royal Thai Embassy, Sri Lanka.

“We see this visit as a follow up to the HIP team’s tour of the Port Authority of Thailand earlier this year. The free trade agreement Sri Lanka and Thailand is preparing to sign provides further impetus for these interactions and HIP wishes to engage with Thai businesses and investors on several levels. They have shown interest in the different pillars of the port’s activities and we hope to explore mutually beneficial business and investment opportunities,” says Tissa Wickremasinghe, COO of Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG).

A detailed presentation covering the port’s facilities, current and potential business opportunities, and future plans was made to the delegates by Sabrina Edirisinghe, Senior Manager, Port Investment Services (PIS).

The presentation showcased 6 key areas HIP focuses on i.e. South Asia Energy Service Center, South Asia RORO Transfer Center, Maritime Service Center, Industrial Park, Container Transfer Center and Sri Lanka Bulk Cargo Distribution Center. The port’s plans to commence its first phase of container operations was also discussed. (Colombo Gazette)