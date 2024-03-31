Six turbines of wind power plants in Mannar removed for bird migration corridor

Six turbines of the wind power plants in Mannar have been removed to keep a 2-km corridor for bird migration.

There have been concerning reports of former Viyathmaga members actively acting behind the scenes to stall a critical infrastructure project, which will provide Sri Lanka with cheap renewable energy and cut our dependence on fossil fuel.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that former member of Viyathmaga members are actively advising opposition and its leader, to oppose the proposed wind power project.

The Minister also said that the government has removed six turbines belonging to wind power plants in Mannar and will also keep a 2-km corridor for bird migration.

It is not clear why is there a lobby against the $386 million, 250 MW renewable energy project, at Mannar which has the potential to change Sri Lanka’s investment and energy landscape and promises lowest price & state-of-art technology offerings, with bare minimum footprint with high output, as compared to all existing wind plants. If there already exists wind energy plants in the very region, then why is this project being singled out?

Is it because stalling the project will benefit the fossil fuel industry, which drains out billions of dollars out of the country annually by way of fuel imports, and hit the interest of those directly involved? Or is it because the conspire wants, we Lankans to continue paying high energy costs, when we are already higher by 2-2.5X our neighbours.

Amidst the controversy surrounding the opposition to the wind power project, questions arise regarding the validity of claims suggesting its location within a bird corridor. However, an in-depth analysis of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report reveals a different narrative.

According to the EIA Report, meticulous planning has been undertaken to mitigate potential risks to migratory birds. Contrary to assertions, the report explicitly states that turbines will not be situated within the migratory birds’ flight corridor. Moreover, innovative solutions such as an AI-based radar system are slated for implementation. This cutting-edge technology will swiftly identify birds in the path, triggering mechanisms to halt rotor movement, thus safeguarding avian populations.

Furthermore, the developer, India’s Adani Group, has underscored its commitment to environmental stewardship. Their proposal includes the utilization of high-capacity turbines, strategically designed to minimize the project’s overall impact area. Additionally, specialized blade designs aim to enhance visibility for avian species, ensuring their safety amidst the project’s operations.

The meticulous planning outlined in the EIA Report, coupled with the developer’s proactive measures, exemplifies a concerted effort to harmonize renewable energy initiatives with ecological preservation. As discussions persist, it is imperative to base assertions on factual evidence, fostering informed dialogue and responsible decision-making for the benefit of all stakeholders involved.

The Mannar project has the potential to bring a virtuous impact not just on the region’s but also the nation’s economy. Besides bringing jobs and business opportunities to the local communities, the project will also send a strong signal to the world that Sri Lanka is ready for business. Renewable energy transition will be positioning Sri Lanka as a leader in renewable energy technology, attracting further investments and fostering innovation.

If Sri Lanka is to meet its target of meeting 70% of its power needs through renewable energy sources by 2030, and 100% by 2050, we need to look through the smokescreen created by the beneficiaries of the current system. Transitioning to 100% renewable energy will bring numerous benefits, like reducing our carbon footprint, eliminate reliance on fossil fuels, decrease our greenhouse gas emission, improve air quality and public health. (Colombo Gazette)