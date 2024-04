Rare team batting record for Sri Lanka in Chattogram

Sri Lanka’s batters put together a rare team record against Bangladesh in the second Test in Chattogram. This series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

In the first innings, Sri Lanka scored 531, yet none of their batters made a century. This made it the highest-ever total in a Test innings without a hundred.

Six of Sri Lanka’s top seven batters made half-centuries with none going on to convert them to triple figures. The highest score in the innings was Kusal Mendis’ 93 while Kamindu Mendis was second-best at 92 not out. He remained stranded eight short of a third Test century in a row as the visitors were bowled out.

Sri Lanka’s innings broke the previous highest score set by India against New Zealand (524/9 declared) in Kanpur in 1976. On that occasion too, six Indian batters had scored half-centuries in the innings.

Team Total Opposition Year Highest individual score Sri Lanka 531 Bangladesh 2024 93 India 524/9d New Zealand 1976 70 Australia 520/7d West Indies 2009 99 South Africa 517 Australia 1998 87* Pakistan 500/8d Australia 1981 95