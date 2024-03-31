Rare team batting record for Sri Lanka in Chattogram

Sri Lanka’s batters put together a rare team record against Bangladesh in the second Test in Chattogram. This series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship.
In the first innings, Sri Lanka scored 531, yet none of their batters made a century. This made it the highest-ever total in a Test innings without a hundred.
Six of Sri Lanka’s top seven batters made half-centuries with none going on to convert them to triple figures. The highest score in the innings was Kusal Mendis’ 93 while Kamindu Mendis was second-best at 92 not out. He remained stranded eight short of a third Test century in a row as the visitors were bowled out.
Sri Lanka’s innings broke the previous highest score set by India against New Zealand (524/9 declared) in Kanpur in 1976. On that occasion too, six Indian batters had scored half-centuries in the innings.
|Team
|Total
|Opposition
|Year
|Highest individual score
|Sri Lanka
|531
|Bangladesh
|2024
|93
|India
|524/9d
|New Zealand
|1976
|70
|Australia
|520/7d
|West Indies
|2009
|99
|South Africa
|517
|Australia
|1998
|87*
|Pakistan
|500/8d
|Australia
|1981
|95
Sri Lanka’s formidable total in the first innings helps them become strong favourites to complete a series victory after their dominant win in the first Test.