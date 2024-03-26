Special security for Easter Sunday mass in Sri Lanka

Special security arrangements will be in place for church services on Easter Sunday, the Sri Lanka Police said.

The Police media unit said that Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon had given instructions for a special security plan to be implemented on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that the Police will be deployed to provide security to all churches during Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

He said that the Police Special Task Force will also be deployed to some churches.

The Police Spokesman also said that the assistance of the military will be obtained to provide security to some churches, if required. (Colombo Gazette)