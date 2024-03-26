Millions of Americans caught up in Chinese hacking plot

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington DC said “without valid evidence, relevant countries jumped to an unwarranted conclusion” and “made groundless accusations”.

In an indictment setting out charges against the seven Chinese men, US prosecutors said the hacking resulted in the confirmed or potential compromise of work accounts, personal emails, online storage and telephone call records.

The emails they are accused of sending targets often appeared to be from prominent news outlets or journalists, containing hidden tracking links. If a person opened the email sent to them, their information – including their location and IP addresses – would be sent to a server allegedly controlled by the seven defendants.

This information was then used to enable more “direct and sophisticated targeted hacking, such as compromising the recipients’ home routers and other electronic devices”, US prosecutors said.

As well as targeting US government officials working at the White House and US state departments, and in some cases their spouses, they were also said to have targeted foreign dissidents globally.

In one example cited by the justice department, the men “successfully compromised Hong Kong pro-democracy activists and their associates located in Hong Kong, the United States, and other foreign locations with identical malware”.

US companies were hacked too, with the men allegedly targeting defence, information technology, telecommunications, manufacturing and trade, finance, consulting, legal, and research industries.