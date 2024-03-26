Millions of Americans caught up in Chinese hacking plot

Millions of Americans’ online accounts have been caught up in a “sinister” Chinese hacking plot that targeted US officials, the justice department and FBI said on Monday.
Seven Chinese nationals have been charged with enacting a widespread cyber-attack campaign.
They are accused of ties to a hacking operation that ran for 14 years.
The US state department announced a reward of up to $10m (£8m) for information on the seven men.
The justice department said hackers had targeted US and foreign critics of China, businesses, and politicians.
The seven men allegedly sent over 10,000 “malicious emails, impacting thousands of victims, across multiple continents”, in what the justice department called a “prolific global hacking operation” backed by China’s government.
“Today’s announcement exposes China’s continuous and brash efforts to undermine our nation’s cybersecurity and target Americans and our innovation,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said.