Legalizing abortion in Sri Lanka blocked by religious leaders

Moves to legalize abortion in Sri Lanka was blocked by religious leaders, Justice Minister Wijeydasa Rajapaksha said.

Rajapaksha said that when he was the Justice Minister in 2015 medical and legal experts had recommended legalizing abortion, especially in rape cases.

The Minister recalled that a Bill was drafted and consultations took place.

However, he said that religious leaders opposed legalizing abortion.

The Minister also said that a new Bill to be introduced to protect rape victims does not cover the LGBTQI community.

He said the Bill is being introduced as an urgent Bill and the LGBTQI community will be considered later. (Colombo Gazette)