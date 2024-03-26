Leading clothes stores extend support to No Limit after Colombo fire

In a show of solidarity leading clothes stores have rallied round No Limit following a major fire which destroyed one of its large stores in Colombo.

A major fire erupted at No Limit in Wellawatte, Colombo on Sunday and spread across the building.

Multiple fire engines had to be deployed to the location to extinguish the fire.

In one such, Cool Planet said it was deeply saddened by the incident which took place in Wellawatte.

Cool Planet said tough times don’t last but tough teams do and they are confident No Limit will emerge from the situation even more resilient.

A number of other stores had also issued statements on social media expressing support to No Limit. (Colombo Gazette)