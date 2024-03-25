Russian court charges four men with act of terrorism

Russian officials have claimed, without evidence, Ukrainian involvement. Kyiv says the claim is “absurd”.

Video showed three of them being marched blindfolded by masked police into Basmanny district court in the Russian capital. All appeared injured.

Mirzoyev and Rachabalizoda’s eyes were blackened and the latter’s ear was heavily bandaged – reportedly from it being partially severed during his arrest.

Fariduni’s face was badly swollen and Fayzov was brought into court in a wheelchair and appeared to have an eye missing, according to the Reuters news agency.

A court statement on the Telegram messaging service said Mirzoyev was a citizen of Tajikistan and “admitted his guilt in full”. Rachabalizoda also “admitted guilt”, it said.