Mahinda notes public anger towards Government

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa notes public anger towards the Government of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Rajapaksa said that his party, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is not very happy with the Government.

He also noted that the public have been expressing anger towards the administration.

The SLPP leader said that his party will contest the next elections and win.

A number of SLPP members are in the Cabinet and have expressed satisfaction with the leadership of President Ranil Wickremesinghe. (Colombo Gazette)