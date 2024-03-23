US call at UN for Gaza truce linked to hostages blocked

Russia and China have blocked a US draft resolution put to the UN which for the first time called for a ceasefire and hostage releases in Gaza.

While there have been previous attempts by other countries to call for a ceasefire, the US text marked a hardening of its stance towards Israel.

But Russia and China used their veto. Moscow called the text “hypocritical”.

The move by the US, Israel’s key ally, comes at a time of growing tensions between them.

Washington has made clear that it expects Israel to lessen the intensity of its offensive in Gaza, where the Hamas-run health ministry says at least 31,988 people – mainly women and children – have been killed since the war began on 7 October.

It has also said it would not support an Israeli attack on the city of Rafah without a plan to protect civilians there, and has urged Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has said that Israel will go ahead with a planned ground assault on Rafah, even without the support of its key ally.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in Tel Aviv for talks, said such an operation was not the answer.

“It risks killing more civilians, it risks wreaking greater havoc with the provision of humanitarian assistance, it risks further isolating Israel around the world and jeopardising this long-term security and standing,” he said.