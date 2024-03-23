Princess of Wales in early stages of treatment for cancer

Details of the cancer have not been disclosed, but Kensington Palace says it is confident the princess will make a full recovery.

The video statement from Catherine explains that when she had abdominal surgery in January, it was not known that there was any cancer.

“However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” said the princess.

The chemotherapy treatment began in late February. The palace says it will not be sharing any further private medical information, including the type of cancer.

The princess, 42, said she was thinking of all those who have been affected by cancer, adding: “For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Catherine said recovery from her surgery in January, for a condition which has not been revealed, had taken time and the priority was now reassuring her family.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

The princess added: “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

She said the family now needs “some time, space and privacy”.