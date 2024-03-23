Papua New Guinea claim goalless draw against Sri Lanka

Papua New Guinea have earned an disciplined 0-0 draw with Sri Lanka at the Race Course International Stadium in Colombo, as part of the FIFA Series.

Warren Moon’s side, who will also take on Central African Republic next week, were well organised and hard-working in their performance as they continue their preparations for the OFC Men’s Nations Cup 2024 in Vanuatu later this year.

The draw represents a positive first result of the year for Papua New Guinea, who were looking rebound from their defeat to Tahiti in the Playoff for 5th place at last year’s South Pacific Games in Solomon Islands.

Sri Lanka: 0

Papua New Guinea: 0

HT: 0-0

Meanwhile in Egypt, New Zealand suffered a narrow loss to the hosts in their opening match of the FIFA Series at the newly-built New Administrative Capital Stadium in Cairo.

A first-half penalty from Mostafa Mohamed was enough to ensure victory for the side ranked 36th in the FIFA Men’s Ranking.

Next up for Darren Bazeley’s team will be a match-up against the losing side from tomorrow’s encounter between Tunisia and Croatia.

Egypt: 1 (Mostafa MOHAMED (P) 28′)

New Zealand: 0

(Courtesy https://www.oceaniafootball.com/)