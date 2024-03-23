On-arrival driving license for foreigners in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is to offer on-arrival driving licenses for foreigners at the airport from 15th Aprile, the Government announced.

State Minister of Transport Lasantha Alagiyawanna said that foreign individuals seeking a driving license in Sri Lanka will have the convenience of applying for it directly at the airport.

“All necessary arrangements have been made to facilitate the issuance of the driving license upon their departure from the airport. The fees for obtaining a driving license are as follows: USD 25 for one month, USD 50 for three months, USD 75 for six months, and USD 200 for a year or longer,” the State Minister said.

The Minister of State also said that the program to provide compensation to road accident victims promptly without judicial action commenced from 1st March.

Individuals can claim a maximum compensation amount of up to Rs. 500, 000 by submitting an application to the relevant insurance company within one year of the accident.

This compensation can be availed from any branch of the insurance company across the island.

Additionally, starting from April 10th until the demerit points system takes effect, post offices handling traffic violation fines will transmit details such as the offense’s nature, the respective police station, driving license particulars, and contact number to the National Council for Road Safety’s data system.

Using this information, the National Council for Road Safety will send text messages and accident-related videos to the relevant phone numbers through WhatsApp. (Colombo Gazette)