Alhambra Hotels celebrates 50 years in Hospitality Excellence

Alhambra Hotels commemorates five decades of unwavering dedication to hospitality excellence today. What began as a visionary endeavor by founding Chairman Mr. Jabir A. Cader, a prominent businessman, has evolved into a cornerstone of Colombo’s hospitality landscape.

Originally envisioned as a modern cinema, the venture transformed with the changing tides, capitalizing on the burgeoning tourism industry generated by the ‘Tourism Development Act’ and in 1974, a pivotal partnership with the Holiday Inn group propelled Alhambra Hotels into the international spotlight, becoming only the second International Hotel Chain in Sri Lanka to do so at that time.

This was also the introduction of first ever North Indian restaurant, Alhambra that serves up the most tantalizing and delicious Moghul Cuisine in the city to this date and is renowned for its famous Mutton Biriyani, Thalis and much more

In 2009, Alhambra Hotels transformed into Ramada by Wyndham Colombo, marking a new era. This partnership with Wyndham Hotels brought modernization and luxury. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Wyndham Destinations since 1981, operates globally with over 9000 hotels across 95 countries.

Alhambra Hotels Ltd benefits greatly from affiliating with Wyndham brands, especially in marketing and loyalty programs like Wyndham Rewards. Sustainability is a key focus for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, with initiatives to reduce energy consumption and support local communities.

Looking back during his time and one of the most significant times he can remember, Managing Director Mr. Imthiaz Cader adds, “the period of 2005 to 2009/10, the hotel industry was more devasting, because even though the 30-year-old civil war came to an end in 2009 May, there was low occupancy (4-stars were selling at $20 a night). There was no assistance given at that time by the government compared to what we are getting now or during the Covid-19 period. In 2006, it was one of the worst periods we have ever gone through in the economy and what we are going through now is nothing compared to that time. Today we have the occupancy and the minimum rates imposed”.

Mr. Imthiaz Cader stepped in as the third General Manager of Holiday Inn in 1977 and was also the youngest General Manager in the Far East Region for Holiday Inn.

Chairman Mr. Fahmy Cader, tells how his father Mr. Jabir A Cader wanted him to start at the bottom and put him in charge as the Purchasing Manager (as according to him, the organizer is one of the most important positions with regards to run a profitable business) and from there worked his way up to Director Sales and now serving in the Board of Directors and current Chairman. Mr. Fahmy was also responsible for most of the refurbishment that was done for Alhambra Hotels.

As Alhambra Hotels celebrates its golden jubilee, it looks towards the future with renewed optimism and a steadfast commitment to excellence. With a rich tapestry of history woven into its fabric, Ramada by Wyndham Colombo stands poised to continue its legacy of hospitality innovation for generations to come.

Adding to this, Director Mr. M. Shanthikumar veteran in the hospitality and tourism second said, “From its very inception 50 years ago, the hotel has been renowned for its hospitality and of offering a delectable culinary experience to guests from near and far. Located in the very heart of Colombo city, the hotel has shown great resilience to withstand the challenges of a 3-decade civil war and many natural and man-made disasters the country faced. The property stands today as a landmark hotel in Colombo patronized by holiday travellers, businessmen, and our own Sri Lankans.”

Beyond its architectural splendor and culinary delights, Ramada by Wyndham Colombo is a testament to the enduring values of its founder and his descendants. Known for their unwavering loyalty to employees and commitment to fostering a nurturing work environment, the Cader family has created a legacy of camaraderie and dedication that resonates throughout the hotel.

Taking the reins forward, the current General Manager Mr. Wasim Cader had the following to say about the 5 decades of Alhambra Hotels. “Alhambra Hotels has been through a challenging period of 50 years, operating during the 30-year civil war and facing various political and economic issues in the recent past. The effects of Sri Lanka’s economic crisis have caused severe drain in manpower and we’re currently facing one of the most difficult recruitment crises we have faced in the past 50 years.

“Our staff is our greatest asset and enduring legacy to hospitality. We meticulously cultivate them to excel in their roles, fostering strong bonds with patrons, employees, and suppliers. Generations have cherished our services, with Ramada being a favored wedding venue for many families. Despite new international hotel brands in our city, Alhambra Hotels maintains its 50-year legacy with authentic Sri Lankan hospitality and personalized service.

“Our five decades of success stem from our steadfast commitment to high standards in all aspects of our operations, incorporating stakeholder feedback for sustained industry leadership. Since our inception, we have remained at the forefront of technological advancements, outpacing even some of the most renowned five-star establishments. Our commitment to providing a world-class hospitality experience is underscored by our strategic adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

As we reflect on our journey over the past 50 years, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have contributed to our growth and success. While commemorating this significant milestone, we approach the future with optimism and excitement, aspiring to remain at the forefront of the evolving hospitality landscape and cement our position as one of the premier