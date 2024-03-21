US notes importance of Sri Lanka switching to solar energy

The United States says switching to solar energy for e-mobility will reduce the burden on Sri Lanka’s national grid.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said that switching to solar energy will help ease the economic burden of having to spend dollars on importing fuel for transportation and power generation.

She expressed these views at the launch of EV charging stations at six Cargills supermarkets.

Full speech:

There was a time not so long ago when we might have had this meeting in a development laboratory or watching a sci fi movie talking about how someday there would be electric vehicles and places where people could plug in to recharge their cars while doing other routine chores.

Instead, we’re in this Cargills car park launching the “Charge While You Shop” solution to help meet Sri Lanka’s electric vehicle infrastructure needs. That imagined future is now. This is exactly what I told students at the launch of a Microsoft Artificial intelligence curriculum pilot program earlier this week. The future is now. And it’s great to see Sri Lanka seizing these opportunities.

We’re seeing more forays into e-transportation and that is a good sign for Sri Lanka’s renewable energy future. In 2022, we marked the USAID-funded agreement to support Vega Industries’ electric tuk-tuks, and I later joined Minister Wijesekera at the MOU signing between USAID and the David Pieris Motor Company to develop electric tuk-tuks. Last year, we launched charging stations at the Jetwing Colombo 7 hotel.

Equally important to me as these green transportation developments is the fact they are all partnerships with the private sector. Development challenges absolutely need the private sector to help drive solutions, so I’m thrilled to extend my gratitude to Cargills for its strong partnership with the United States in this and other sectors.

The innovative nature of integrating E-V charging stations into everyday spaces like supermarkets is remarkable today and possible through the spirit of cooperation exhibited by Cargills. What’s truly inspiring is that it is becoming the norm. I saw this in my last visit home to California where charging stations at supermarkets and movie theaters were growing by the numbers.

USAID’s Sri Lanka Energy Program is not only expanding access to renewable energy but also transforming the way people think about transportation and sustainability.

We see that transformation’s effect in Cargills’ commitment to sustainability and their role in supporting the national movement towards sustainable energy solutions. The six charging stations across Colombo funded with the USAID grant are further evidence. With the use of the Vega E-V charging units at these locations, we are seeing a strong symbiosis between leading Sri Lankan businesses. Thanks to Harsha Subasinghe of Vega whose engineers and innovators have helped create these tools, a number of whom I’ve met at their facility.

When we look at the potential impact of the project, both in terms of providing value and convenience to customers and in scaling up the number of E-V charging stations across Sri Lanka, it certainly advances e-mobility for a cleaner and greener nation.

Given that Sri Lanka is a nation blessed with sunshine 365 days of the year, the adoption of solar energy for e-mobility will reduce the burden on the national grid. Moreover, it will help ease the economic burden of having to spend dollars on importing fuel for transportation and power generation.

USAID’s energy program was established by the U.S. Government to help transition Sri Lanka’s energy sector to a more secure, reliable, market-based, and sustainable system. The partnership with Cargills is a testament to the American people’s commitment to support this mandate.

Once again, I wish to express my gratitude for this collaboration between USAID and Cargills and reiterate the importance of partnerships with the private sector in driving positive change in the renewable energy sector to mitigate climate change and its impact globally. (Colombo Gazette)