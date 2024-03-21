Sri Lanka Navy detains 32 Indian fishermen

The Sri Lanka Navy detained 32 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters off Talaimannar and near the Delft Island.

The Navy said it continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing trawlers, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen.

As an extension of these operations, the North Central and Northern Naval Commands deployed their Inshore Petrol Craft and Fast Attack Craft to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers, having spotted they were engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters late on Wednesday, 20th March.

Accordingly, the Navy held 02 Indian trawlers along with 07 Indian fishermen off Talaimannar. In addition, naval personnel also seized 03 more Indian trawlers and detained 25 Indian fishermen off the Delft Island.

The 02 Indian trawlers along with 07 Indian fishermen apprehended by the North Central Naval Command were brought to the Talaimannar Pier. Meanwhile, the 03 Indian trawlers and 25 Indian fishermen held by the Northern Naval Command were brought to Kankasanthurai harbour.

The Sri Lanka Navy said it has detained 23 Indian trawlers and arrested 178 Indian fishermen so far in 2024. (Colombo Gazette)