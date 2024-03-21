Speaker survives no-confidence vote

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana survived a no-confidence vote after 117 MPs voted against it.

The motion, which was presented to Parliament by the Opposition on the 19th, was defeated during the vote, Thursday.

A debate pertaining to the no-confidence motion was held on the 19th, 20th and 21st.

At the end of the debate 75 votes were cast in favour of the motion and 117 were cast against.

Accordingly, the no-confidence motion against the Speaker was defeated in Parliament by a majority of 42 Votes.

The Speaker thanked all those who voted for and against the motion. (Colombo Gazette)