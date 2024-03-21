Debt restructuring to be completed before polls

Restructuring of Sri Lanka’s debt is to be completed before the Presidential election, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

The President said that the process to reach an agreement on Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring is being expedited.

He also said that Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena will be visiting China and will look to reach an agreement with China on restructuring the debt.

The President said the Government hopes the process will be completed by July.

Wickremesinghe further said that the Presidential election will be held first and then the Parliament elections.

He said if the election is held before a deal is reached in restructuring Sri Lanka’s debt that could stall the process. (Colombo Gazette)