COPE hit by mass exodus of members in protest

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has been hit by a mass exodus of members in protest over the recent appointment of the new Chairman Rohitha Abeygunawardena.

At least 10 MPs have resigned from the committee saying they could not accept the appointment of Abeygunawardena as the Chairman.

Leader of the National People’s Power (NPP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MP Duminda Dissanayake were the latest members to step down.

MP Wasantha Yapa Bandara also resigned shortly after he was named as a replacement member of the committee.

MPs Eran Wickramaratne, Gamini Waleboda, Prof. Charitha Herath, Dayasiri Jayasekara, S. M. Marikkar, Hesha Withanage, and Shanakiyan Rasamanickam had resigned earlier.

Abeygunawardena was elected by majority votes as the Chairman of the committee after his name was nominated by MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage and seconded by MP Sanjeewa Edirimanna. (Colombo Gazette)