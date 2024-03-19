Isuru Udana finds joy playing for New York Superstar Strikers in Sri Lanka

The New York Superstar Strikers have been in supreme form, winning three out of four matches in the ongoing Legends Cricket Trophy tournament. As they continue their journey, their resounding victory stands as a testament to the combined efforts of the team and the unwavering support of their dedicated fanbase, echoing Udana’s sentiment of happiness in playing for the New York Superstar Strikers in his homeland, Sri Lanka.

Among the standout performances, Isuru Udana, a pivotal player in the triumph, reflected not only on the match but also on his broader cricketing journey. Udana, whose impactful performance contributed significantly to the team’s success against the Delhi Devils, shared insights into his approach to the game. “I just did my basics right,” he humbly remarked, underlining the importance of fundamental skills in cricket.

In his previous match against Delhi Devils, Isuru Udana stood out as the top-performing bowler for New York, claiming figures of 3/24 in his allotted 4 overs.

Beyond the match, Udana reminisced about his experiences playing in various stadiums, including the iconic Pallekele Stadium in Sri Lanka, where he is competing in the Legends Cricket Trophy. “It’s not only that I enjoy playing in Pallekele, but I love playing in all the stadiums around here,” he revealed, showcasing his profound appreciation for the diverse cricketing venues and the special bond he shares with his homeland.

Udana showered praise on his teammate Lahiru Thirimanne, stating, “Lahiru’s exceptional skills in batting have been instrumental in our team’s success.” He applauded, acknowledging Thirimanne’s invaluable contribution to the team’s success.

“Additionally, the collective effort in fielding showcased the team’s unwavering commitment to excellence,” Udana added, emphasizing the importance of every player’s contribution to achieving victory.

In praising the leadership of captain Yuvraj Singh, Udana underscored Singh’s pivotal role in the team. “Within our team, Singh is undeniably the cornerstone. His captaincy brings great motivation to us in every game. His presence is still palpable and that’s why Singh is King,” Udana added, paying tribute to Singh’s influential leadership.