 “85th Annual Mount Lavinia 2-Mile Sea Swim” by SLASU held at the Mount Lavinia Hotel Beach

The “85th Annual Mount Lavinia 2-Mile Sea Swim” organized by Sri Lanka Aquatic Sports Union (SLASU) together with Mount Lavinia Hotel, was successfully held at the Mount Lavinia Hotel beach on 15th and 16th of March 2024, attracting over 760 participants from both local and international backgrounds.

The Prize-giving Ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Sagala Ratnayake – Chief of the Presidential Staff Sri Lanka and National Security Advisor, Guest of Honor Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera and Special Guest Sanath Ukwatte – Chairman of Mount Lavinia Hotel Group.

Anura Dewapura, Chief Operating Officer of Mount Lavinia Hotel Group stated: “It is with great pride that Mount Lavinia Hotel has been an organizing partner of the 2-Mile Sea Swim by SLASU for the past 85 years since its inception. This event has a remarkable history and we, at the Mount Lavinia Hotel, have a rich legacy of over 200 years. It is this shared commitment to tradition, excellence, and community engagement that has allowed us to maintain a strong and enduring partnership over the years. As a part of our corporate social responsibility and community projects, we strongly believe in contributing to and supporting events that promote physical fitness and community engagement. We see the importance of preserving and promoting aquatic sports in Sri Lanka, as they not only showcase the remarkable talent and dedication of our athletes but also contribute to the growth and development of the sports industry in our country. Over the years, the 2-Mile Sea Swim has grown in popularity, attracting not only local participants but also international swimmers. This is a testament to the event’s success and the hard work of the organizers. We look forward to continuing our association with SLASU and the 2-Mile Sea Swim in many more years to come.”