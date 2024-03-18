Popular international DJ Edward Maya teams up with Sri Lankan star

Popular international DJ Edward Maya has teamed up with Sri Lankan star Yohani on the track ‘Diamonds’.

The track is to be available from 22 March.

Edward Maya is a Romanian film composer, director & DJ producer. He garnered international attention with his song Stereo Love, which has been played about 700 million times on YouTube.

Edward Maya is the first Romanian featured in the US Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 as the single “Stereo Love” reaching the number one Dance Airplay single of 2010 in Billboard’s Year End issue and the longest charting in the history of the European Top Hot 100 with a total of 52 weeks spent on charts.

In 2011 “Stereo Love” win his first Billboard Music Award in the Top Dance Song category as the only Romanian song in the history of competition.

Acting like an independent artist Edward Maya choose to release only songs that express the inner artistic emotion of his heart.

The songs that followed were: This Is My Life, Desert Rain, Love Story, Miracles, Feeling, Angels (Album), Harem.

Yohani is a Sri Lankan singer who made it big following her track ‘Menike Mage Hithe’.

Her song was a hit in India and several other countries. (Colombo Gazette)