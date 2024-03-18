New Bharat on way to become one of top three global economies: President Murmu in Mauritius

President Murmu, who is on a state visit to Mauritius, addressed a gathering at an event at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Port Louis and highlighted India-Mauritius historic ties and bilateral cooperation.

During her state visit to Mauritius, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday declared India’s advancement across all domains, emphasizing the nation’s dynamic and progressive trajectory. She said that the ‘New Bharat’ is on the brink of joining the top three global economies, underscoring its significant strides in various sectors.

“The new Bharat of today is making strides in all spheres. It is dynamic, progressive, assertive and is firmly on the way to becoming one of the top three global economies,” President Murmu said. President Murmu, who is on a state visit to Mauritius, addressed a gathering at an event at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Port Louis and highlighted India-Mauritius historic ties and bilateral cooperation.

Reiterating the economic growth of India, the President said, “This opens up new avenues and opportunities for the youth of Mauritius. I’m pleased to announce that with the extension of OCI card eligibility to Indian origins of the 7th generation, many more young Mauritians will be able to reconnect to the land of their ancestors. India has always stood by Mauritius, and Mauritius in the past.”

“Our ties are comprehensive covering every aspect of cooperation. Our decades long development partnership is a shining example of India’s commitment to contribute towards the developmental journey of Mauritius and enhance the quality of life for common people. I had the gesture of the government of Mauritius of naming the station as radio after Mahatma Gandhi as well as depicting the famous Dandi Yatra at the station that holds special significance to both our countries,” she added.

President Murmu also highlighted the significance of March 12 for both countries, saying that the date marks the beginning of Dandi March (Dandi Satyagraha) led by Mahatma Gandhi and Mauritius Independence Day.

“On this auspicious day 12th march which is special for both our countries. The day on which the historic Dandi march was led by Mahatma Gandhi in India in 1930 and the date adopted as Mauritius independence. Allow me to convey my heartfelt wishes and congratulations as well as from the people of India on this joyful occasion,” she said.

“Our economy signed the first agreement with Mauritius, a first for African countries, when the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement was signed in 2021. This will not only boost bilateral trade and economic ties but will also help us expand our economic linkages with Africa through Mauritius. Defence and military cooperation are important pillars of whatever support Mauritius needs, whether it be the provisioning of defence platforms, deputation of officials, capacity building initiatives, or SADR support,” she added.

On Tuesday, President Murmu held meetings with several top leaders in Mauritius and graced the 56th Mauritius Independence Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, marking a significant moment in the longstanding friendship between India and Mauritius. She also witnessed the Indian Navy contingent’s participation in the march.

President Murmu arrived in Mauritius on Monday on a three-day state visit. PM Pravind Jugnauth welcomed President Murmu at the airport with full honours. She earlier announced that India has approved a special provision to grant an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card to the 7th generation of Indian-origin people in Mauritius. The decision would allow the younger Mauritians of Indian origin to become overseas citizens of India and to reconnect with the land of their ancestors.

She paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi while remembering the special significance of the date (March 12) for the two nations. Notably, Mahatma Gandhi started the famous salt march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12, 1930.

