Mushfiqur Rahim mocks Angelo Mathews and other Sri Lankan players

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim mocked Angelo Mathews and other Sri Lankan players during the post match presentation ceremony of the three-match ODI series, which the visitors won 2-1.

Concussion substitute Tanzid Hasan hammered 84 off 81 balls to help Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the third one-day international and seal a 2-1 victory in the series on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka posted 235 all out in exactly 50 overs courtesy of Janith Liyanage’s 101 off 102 balls for his maiden century.

Soumya Sarkar, who felt neck stiffness and complained of a headache and vision difficulties after his head hit the ground while saving a boundary, was substituted by Tanzid and the replacement proved his worth with an innings laced with nine fours and four sixes to see Bangladesh home with 9.4 overs left.

After Bangladesh were given the trophy for clinching the series, Rahim picked up a helmet to take a jibe at Mathews’ time out decision.

Angelo Mathews was timed out during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. He became the first-ever player to be dismissed ‘in that manner in international cricket.

The former Sri Lanka captain failed to face the first ball of his innings within the two-minute mark after the departure of Sadeera Samarawickrama in Delhi.

Shakib Al Hasan, who was leading Bangladesh, appealed and Mathews was declared out. Angelo claimed the delay was due to the malfunctioning of his helmet but the Tigers refused to accept his explanation.

After Tanzid’s fluent start, Rishad Hossain — one of the three changes made by Bangladesh for the match — struck an unbeaten 18-ball 48 containing five fours and four sixes to steer the hosts to 237-6.

Bangladesh won the first match of the series by six wickets before Sri Lanka leveled with a three-wicket victory, leaving a decider.

Tanzid and Anamul Haque, who replaced the out-of-form Liton Das, added 50 runs for the opening stand, with Tanzid dominating the partnership.

Pacer Lahiru Kumara, who grabbed a career-best 4-48, removed Haque (12) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (1) in consecutive overs to put the Sri Lanka on the front foot protecting an under-par score.

Kumara also broke the 49-run partnership between Tanzid and Towhid Hridoy when he undid the latter with extra bounce after he scored 22 and then removed Mahmudullah (1) with a back-of-the-length delivery in his next over to leave Bangladesh at 113-4 in the 24th over.

When legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga had Tanzid caught by Charith Asalanka at long-on after building pressure on him with a series of dot balls, Sri Lanka got a ray of hope with Bangladesh at 130-5.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan put on 48 runs before Hasaranga (2-64) again struck with the wicket of Mehidy (25), but Rishad’s brutal attack hastened the victory to seal Bangladesh’s second straight ODI series win against Sri Lanka.

After Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss, Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed (3-42) dealt a double blow, removing the two openers.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who replaced injured Tanzim Hasan, took 2-39 and ripped through the middle order before Liyanage resisted.

Rishad further pegged back Sri Lanka with his leg-spin when he turned one sharply to get rid of Mendis after he made 29 off 51.

Bangladesh kept taking wickets at regular intervals but Liyanage kept the scoreboard going, finding boundaries with ease.

Liyanage raised his century in the last over with an elegant drive through extra cover for a boundary off Taskin.

The ODI series will be followed by two test matches. (Courtesy Cric Today)