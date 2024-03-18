India and Sri Lanka Forge Robust Partnership in Renewable Energy Sector

First Meeting of Joint Working Group Sets Stage for Collaborative Ventures

In a significant stride towards bolstering renewable energy initiatives, the inaugural session of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Renewable Energy between India and Sri Lanka convened on March 11, 2024, in Colombo.

This milestone gathering, borne out of the Memorandum of Understanding inked in July 2023 during the visit of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to India, exemplifies the deepening ties between the two nations in the realm of sustainable development.

Co-chaired by Shri Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary of India’s Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, and Dr. Sulakshana Jayawardena, Secretary of Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Power and Energy, the meeting witnessed a robust exchange of insights and strategies. High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, H.E. Shri Santosh Jha, graced the occasion, accentuating the diplomatic significance of the dialogue.

A comprehensive presentation by the Indian delegation showcased the nation’s strides in renewable energy, including innovative schemes and the pioneering National Green Hydrogen Mission. Sri Lanka, in turn, underscored its commitment to achieving 70% renewable energy generation by 2030, signaling ample investment opportunities for Indian firms.

Responding to Sri Lanka’s call for support, India pledged technical assistance and capacity building in solar, wind, biomass, and grid connection domains. This commitment extends to training programs at premier Indian institutions, reaffirming India’s dedication to fostering Sri Lanka’s renewable energy infrastructure.

Moreover, bilateral discussions with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Power & Energy, Kanchana Wijesekera, on March 12th highlighted the shared vision for advancing collaboration in the renewable energy sector.

Parallel to the JWG session, a dynamic business event, “Energizing India-Sri Lanka ties through cooperation in Renewable Energy,” organized by the High Commission of India, facilitated dialogue among industry leaders. The event served as a platform for deliberating on strategic collaborations, further cementing the foundation for future ventures.

However, amidst these strides, concerns linger regarding transparency and sovereignty, especially concerning certain projects. Despite the overarching benefits of Indian investments, addressing public apprehensions and ensuring sustainable practices remain imperative.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s steadfast commitment to India-Sri Lanka power grid connectivity underscores the transformative potential of this partnership. By harnessing green energy and prioritizing transparency, both nations are poised to chart a course towards a brighter, cleaner future.

The India-Sri Lanka energy collaboration emerges not only as a beacon of regional cooperation but also as a testament to the shared aspirations for sustainable development and mutual prosperity. As both nations embark on this transformative journey, their alliance in the renewable energy sector stands as a paradigm of effective diplomacy and collective action.

The most recent renewable energy agreement marks the third India-backed energy endeavour emerging in Sri Lanka’s northern and eastern regions. Notably, the National Thermal Power Corporation is spearheading a solar energy initiative in Sampur, situated in the east.

It’s worth mentioning that this area was initially earmarked for a controversial coal power plant, a plan that India relinquished in favour of renewable energy. Concurrently, the Adani Group is initiating renewable energy projects in Mannar and Pooneryn in the north, underscoring India’s commitment to fostering clean energy initiatives in Sri Lanka.

In the intricate landscape of strategic agreements with foreign nations, transparency emerges as a linchpin, especially in steering pivotal developments such as renewable energy initiatives.

Sri Lanka’s endeavours in sustainable energy projects in its Northern and Eastern provinces underscore the paramount importance of clear, open communication in such ventures. As both countries navigate partnerships, particularly with influential neighbours like India, transparency becomes paramount in building trust and mitigating concerns surrounding foreign involvement.

The burgeoning partnership between India and Sri Lanka in the energy sector unfolds as a tale of promise and progress, rooted in mutual respect and shared goals. With a steadfast focus on sustainable development and collaboration, both nations are poised to reap the rewards of this dynamic relationship. India’s interest in Sri Lanka’s energy sector stems from a sincere desire to assist its neighbour in overcoming challenges and embracing opportunities.

Leading Indian companies such as Adani Green, L&T, and Tata Power are at the forefront of this transformative journey, leveraging their expertise and resources to upgrade Sri Lanka’s energy infrastructure.

Through initiatives aimed at enhancing transmission and distribution efficiency, these partnerships lay the groundwork for a more reliable and cost-effective energy system.

India’s significant role in Sri Lanka’s renewable energy transition is underscored by Adani Green’s substantial investment of $750 million in solar and wind power projects.

furthermore, plans for a cross-country transmission corridor from Sri Lanka to India and Bangladesh demonstrate India’s commitment to regional energy integration and sustainability.

Additionally, India’s forthcoming supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Sri Lanka, facilitated by Petronet LNG, underscores its dedication to diversifying Sri Lanka’s energy sources. The establishment of an offshore regasification terminal at the Colombo Port further signifies India’s long-term commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s energy needs.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s vision for India-Sri Lanka power grid connectivity symbolizes the strength of this partnership. By harnessing the potential of green energy and leveraging technological advancements, both nations stand to benefit economically and environmentally.

President Wickremesinghe’s reiterated commitment to India-Sri Lanka power grid connectivity, despite emerging protests against a recent power tariff hike, underscores the resilience and determination of both nations to overcome challenges and forge ahead with sustainable energy initiatives.

While Indian investments bring significant opportunities, it is imperative to address concerns about sovereignty and environmental impact.

By engaging in transparent dialogue and prioritizing sustainable practices, India and Sri Lanka can navigate these challenges together, ensuring that their partnership remains grounded in shared values and mutual respect.

In essence, the India-Sri Lanka energy partnership represents a shining example of cooperation and collaboration in the pursuit of a brighter, cleaner future for all.