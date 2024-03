Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Eran Wickramaratne has resigned from the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE).

The MP said he submitted his resignation letter to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

His resignation comes after Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena was elected as the new Chairman of COPE. (Colombo Gazette)