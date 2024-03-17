Another 21 Indian fishermen arrested in Sri Lanka

Another 21 Indian fishermen were arrested in Sri Lankan waters, taking the number of Indians arrested for poaching in Sri Lanka to 146 in 2024.

The Sri Lanka Navy said it conducted a special operation to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lankan waters in the late hours of Saturday.

The operation led to the seizure of 02 Indian trawlers and apprehension of 21 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters off the Delft Island.

The Navy continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing trawlers, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen.

As an extension of these operations, the Northern Naval Command deployed Fast Attack Craft to chase away a cluster of Indian trawlers off the Delft Island.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 02 Indian poaching trawlers and apprehension of 21 Indian fishermen who continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters.

The trawlers and 21 Indian fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and were handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.

The Navy has seized a total of 18 Indian trawlers and arrested 146 Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters in 2024. (Colombo Gazette)