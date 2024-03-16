Sri Lankan racing prodigy set to take on Sepang 12 and GT World Challenge Asia 2024

Sri Lankan racing sensation Eshan Pieris is geared up for a remarkable 2024 racing season, kicking off with the highly anticipated 12 Hours of Sepang, followed by the GT World Challenge Asia 2024 in April.

As a key member of the Absolute Racing family, Eshan Pieris, along with teammates Anderson Haryanto and Dorian Boccolacci, is set to compete in the prestigious Sepang 12 endurance race on March 16th.

Eshan Pieris has a rich history in racing, having won the X30 Senior Class in the Macau International Kart Grand Prix 2017. Representing RL Karting Team from Malaysia, he has consistently demonstrated his prowess on the track, earning accolades and making his mark in the competitive racing world. He has rapidly ascended the ranks in the racing world since securing Sri Lanka’s first F3 win in 2019. Last season, Eshan achieved podium finishes in the TSS Super Car GT3 Pro class, solidifying his status as one of the most promising drivers.

The son of racing legend David Pieris, Eshan will make his debut in 12 Hours of Sepang, driving a GEEKVP-liveried car alongside his teammates. “I’m excited to kick off the 2024 racing season with the 12 Hours of Sepang. It’s an epic weekend, and I’m thrilled to be racing with Porsche and Absolute Racing. Looking forward to the challenge,” said Eshan Pieris.

The 2024 Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS will mark Eshan’s participation in the fifth season of the series, showcasing grand tourer cars in Asia. The season begins on April 20 at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, concluding on September 15 at the Shanghai International Circuit in China.

Eshan has also made history as the first Sri Lankan to achieve victory in the fiercely competitive Asian go-karting championship, effectively putting Sri Lanka on the global karting radar. Displaying remarkable driving prowess, he secured wins over seasoned drivers and reigning champions from Malaysia, Indonesia, India, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. Notably, Eshan’s accomplishments are even more commendable considering he entered the racing scene at the relatively late age of 14, surpassing competitors who typically begin their careers much earlier.

In addition to his racing endeavors, Eshan plays a pivotal role in David Pieris Group of Companies, where he serves as Chairman of David Pieris Racing & Leisure Limited. Spearheading initiatives like SpeedBay, under PearlBay, Sri Lanka’s First International Standard Leisure Park in Bandaragama, Eshan has been instrumental in the expansion of the David Pieris brand into racing, karting, and circuit development.

Leveraging his diversified expertise in racing, Eshan Pieris has helped propel the sport into the mainstream. One of his significant contributions is the establishment of SpeedBay, Sri Lanka’s premier purpose-built karting circuit. This initiative aligns with the visionary ideals of Mr. David Pieris, an accomplished entrepreneur, philanthropist, and fervent motor racing enthusiast.

Currently, in his capacity as a racing coach, Eshan is channeling his experience and insights to identify and nurture emerging talents in the realm of racing. By shaping prodigies, including himself, he aspires to mold a new generation of racers capable of proudly representing Sri Lanka on the global stage in the future.

“For my early years, racing has been my passion and growing up with the support of my father to pursue my abilities helped me unlock my true potential. Going into new territories through 12 Hours of Sepang and even the GT World Challenge, which is the biggest tour I’ve taken on yet, will give me a direction where my racing can take me. Through it all, my dedication lies too with my duties and role in the David Pieris Group of Companies,” he enlightened enthusiastically.

The Pieris family’s unwavering support, coupled with Eshan’s commitment to representing Sri Lanka on the global racing stage, reflects the synergy between family, business, and passion for motorsports. Eshan Pieris, with his roots deeply embedded in the Sri Lankan racing legacy, looks forward to making his mark at Sepang 12 and GT World Challenge Asia 2024, carrying the flag of Sri Lanka high in the global racing arena.