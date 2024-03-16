Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series

Opener Pathum Nissanka struck 114 off 113 balls to steer Sri Lanka to a three-wicket victory over Bangladesh and level their three-match ODI series in Chittagong on Friday.

Sri Lanka were teetering on 43-3 before Nissanka finally found a worthy partner in Charith Asalanka, who scored 91.

The pair put on 185 in their fourth-wicket partnership to guide the tourists to 287-7 in the 48th over, after Wanindu Hasaranga’s 4-45 helped restrict Bangladesh.

Their stand was broken soon after Nissanka hit his sixth ODI century, when Mehidy Hasan forced him to hoist a catch to Liton Das at deep-midwicket.

Asalanka departed the next over when he nicked through to the ‘keeper from Taskin Ahmed.

Dunith Wellalage and Hasaranga kept their composure to put on 34 runs for the seventh wicket and edge Sri Lanka closer.

Wellalage hit Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto to cover for a double to complete the win with 3.5 overs to spare.

All-rounder Hasaranga menaced Bangladesh’s middle order after Sri Lanka opted to field first, with the hosts held to 286-7 despite a charging unbeaten 96 from number four Towhid Hridoy.

Hridoy narrowly missed a century but finished on a flourish with successive sixes off the final two balls.

“He played very well. That’s what we want from him. Really happy for him,” Najmul said afterwards.

Hridoy, who was dropped on six by Kusal Mendis, made three fours and five sixes in his knock.

Bangladeshi opener Liton was sent back in the first over for his second straight duck of the series, but Soumya Sarkar scored 68 and skipper Najmul with 40 steadied the innings with a 75-run partnership.

Najmul, who hit an unbeaten century in Bangladesh’s opening match victory, survived despite nicking Pramod Madushan behind the stumps when Sri Lanka failed to appeal.

He was sent back by Dilshan Madushanka while Sarkar fell to Hasaranga after botching a reverse sweep.

“On a wicket like this, me and Soumya should have batted longer,” Najmul said.

“We will be looking forward to the next match and hope we do something special.”

Hasaranga bowled Mahmudullah Riyad for a duck two balls later and then trapped heavy-hitter Mushfiqur Rahim leg before for 25 and bowled Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 12.

The series decider will be played in Chittagong on Monday before a two-Test series starting in Sylhet on March 22. (AFP)