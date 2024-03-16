LCY unveils debut ‘LCY for Her’ collection, redefining women’s polo wear with strength, and sophistication

LCY, a brand synonymous with manufacturing high-quality men’s polos of international standards, has proudly dominated the local market for the past three decades. Mastering the craft of polo manufacturing with top-notch materials and contemporary designs, LCY now debuts its highly anticipated Women’s Polo Range, ‘LCY for Her.’ This collection offers a diverse range of polos, catering to the multifaceted lifestyle of today’s modern woman.

Speaking of the launch, Hussain Jiffry, Director, LCY, stated: “As a brand that has been defining the polo experience for over a decade, LCY takes immense pride in continuously innovating and delivering the highest quality with each range offered. The launch of LCY Women’s Polo ‘LCY for Her’ marks a significant milestone for us, as we cater to a new segment and embrace inclusivity. It symbolises our commitment to evolving with the times while staying true to our core values of excellence and inclusiveness.”

The LCY Women’s Polo Collection boasts affordability and suitability for tropical climates. Designed for comfort and versatility, these polos seamlessly transition from day to night, offering women a stylish yet practical wardrobe staple. The materials chosen prioritise comfort, ensuring a luxurious feel against the skin. The range of women’s work polo shirts features designs suitable for every occasion.

Highlighting the range, Harindi Hettiarachchi, Brand Manager, LCY commented: “Our team dedicated significant time to develop designs and select the perfect solid colours and prints that complement the versatility and elegance of women. The result is a collection that truly resonates with today’s modern woman’s lifestyle. Moreover, this collection is also truly unique as it’s not just for women, but also by women. It’s a collection for women, designed by women, and made by women. Behind every stitch and every design, there’s a team of creative and talented women dedicated to bringing this vision to life.”

LCY’s ‘LCY for Her’ collection is now available nationwide at major fashion retailers and at the flagship store at One Galle Face Mall. Customers can also conveniently purchase the collection online through the website www.lcy.lk, embracing strength, sophistication, and empowerment through every polo shirt.