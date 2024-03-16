CreatorX: Fostering collaboration and cultural exchange among Sri Lankan creators

CreatorX, organized by Digital Turtles and supported by the United States Embassy in Sri Lanka, brought together creators from diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, and regions for a day of workshops, discussions, and networking.

With an emphasis on fostering collaboration and cross-cultural understanding, CreatorX offered a dynamic platform for creators from all walks of life to connect, share insights, and embark on a journey of mutual learning and growth. Through a series of workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, participants had the opportunity to delve deep into various facets of content creation, from storytelling techniques to digital marketing strategies.

Distinguished guests, including Elizabeth Allen, Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs of the United States, and Julie J. Chung, the United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka, graced the event with their presence, underscoring the importance of cultural exchange and collaboration in today’s globalized world. In conversation with creators, Under Secretary Allen and Ambassador Chung emphasized the transformative potential of initiatives like CreatorX in fostering understanding, promoting peace, and building bridges across communities.

“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to host CreatorX and facilitate meaningful connections among Sri Lankan creators,” said Binuri Nanayakkara, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Turtles. “Programmes like these serve as catalysts for positive change and cultural diplomacy, fostering a spirit of unity and cooperation,” she added.

The support from the Embassy of the United States, Sri Lanka, further elevated CreatorX’s stature as a catalyst for positive change and cultural diplomacy. Throughout the day, participants had the opportunity to connect with peers, share experiences, and explore collaborative projects. The atmosphere was one of camaraderie and enthusiasm as creators from diverse backgrounds came together to celebrate their shared passion for content creation.

As CreatorX drew to a close, participants departed with a renewed sense of purpose and camaraderie, empowered by the knowledge that their creative endeavors have the potential to transcend borders and shape a more inclusive and harmonious world. CreatorX was not just an event but a testament to the transformative power of creativity and content creation in building bridges and fostering an inclusive future for Sri Lanka.