App-based drivers boycott Chevron over Gaza following Sri Lanka conference

An alliance of app-based transport workers are boycotting Chevron-branded gas stations over its complicity in Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip, following a conference in Sri Lanka.

The International Alliance of App-Based Transport Workers (IAATW) said in a statement that its “drivers pledged to boycott Chevron-branded gas stations, including Texaco and Caltex,” in alignment with the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) campaign “against oil companies complicit in Israel’s occupation” and the “unprecedented” call from more than 30 Palestinian trade unions.

According to the statement, the move comes as IAATW delegates unanimously passed motions showing their unequivocal support for Palestine at their bi-annual international conference in Sri Lanka. “Chevron has generated billions of dollars in revenue for apartheid Israel … helping to fund the ongoing genocide against 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza.”

The alliance said it believes that “refusing to support entities complicit in perpetuating injustices against Palestinians is a critical step towards justice and accountability.” IAATW also reiterated “calls for an immediate ceasefire and an end to Israeli apartheid and military occupation”, urging other labor unions to follow suit.

On Friday, the BDS movement welcomed the IAAWT motion, noting that Chevron has been “the main international actor extracting fossil gas claimed by Israel in the Eastern Mediterranean” since 2020.

This involvement has added to the company’s global record of “human and environmental rights violations,” the movement said, adding that it has also generated “billions of dollars for Israel’s genocidal war chest and apartheid regime.”

Israel waged its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed 31,490 Palestinians and injured 73,439 others. The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

The IAATW represents over 100,000 drivers and couriers across 20 countries and six continents, including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Mexico, Panama, Chile, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Argentina, USA, Canada, Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, France, Australia, and the UK. (Radio Habana Cuba)