US Embassy in Sri Lanka notes importance of discerning factual from fake news

The US Embassy in Sri Lanka noted the importance of discerning factual from fake news.

The American Corner Jaffna, in collaboration with American Center Chennai, hosted a media literacy workshop for University of Jaffna students, connecting them virtually with students in Chennai.

The workshop, led by media educator and YourStory Tamil editor Induja Raghunathan, equipped 22 Sri Lankan and South Indian students with skills crucial in navigating today’s complex media landscape, such as identifying fake news, employing critical thinking, recognizing biases, and mastering basic fact-checking techniques.

Douglas Sonnek, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka, engaged with students at the event amidst his five-day visit to the Eastern and Northern provinces, emphasizing the United States’ unwavering commitment to freedom of expression and the crucial role of media literacy.

“In a world brimming with misinformation, understanding and discerning factual from fake news is more important than ever,” stated DCM Sonnek. He highlighted the workshop’s significance in fostering cross-border knowledge exchange and enhancing media understanding among the youth. “The United States supports media literacy training because it equips individuals with the critical skills needed to navigate the complex information landscape, fostering informed citizens and strengthening democratic values.”

The American Corner in Jaffna is part of the U.S. Embassy Colombo’s American Spaces network, with locations in Colombo, Jaffna, Kandy, Matara, and Batticaloa, providing welcoming environments where visitors can connect and learn about the United States through programs and lectures, as well as through books, movies, and magazines.

These American Spaces serve as platforms of knowledge sharing and collaboration for Sri Lankans from all walks of life to come together to engage on issues of common and global interest. These spaces are dedicated to promoting educational growth, cultural exchange, and social development through access to extensive resources and communal engagement. American Spaces organizes a wide range of interactive programs both virtually and in-person.

There’s something for everyone, whether English language workshops, entrepreneurial mentoring, sessions on U.S. higher education, or discussions on a full range of U.S. policy, society and culture, film screenings, and story-telling sessions. (Colombo Gazette)