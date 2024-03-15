Singer launches 14th-Gen ROG and ZenBook laptops

In an exciting development for tech enthusiasts across the island, SINGER, the island’s premier retailer of electronics and home appliances, and leading digital products seller extended its partnership with global consumer electronics manufacturer ASUS, to introduce the 14th Generation line-up of Republic of Gamers (ROG) and ZenBook laptops for the first time in Sri Lanka.

The unveiling is a celebration of cutting-edge technology and innovation, bringing together SINGER’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction with the ASUS brand of pioneering innovation.

The event witnessed the unveiling of ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18, ZenBook 14 OLED and ZenBook DUO (2024), three exciting and unique laptop devices, which are now among the wide portfolio of laptops that SINGER offers to its clientele in Sri Lanka.

Expressing his views, Mahesh Wijewardene, Chief Executive Officer, Singer Group of Companies stated, “We are thrilled to join forces with ASUS to bring the latest 14th Generation ROG and ZenBook laptops to the local market for the first time ever. This launch marks a significant milestone in our commitment to offering the most advanced and innovative technology solutions to our customers. By introducing these cutting-edge laptops, we are not just providing access to top-tier gaming and computing experiences but also empowering Sri Lankans to explore new horizons of creativity and performance. We believe this collaboration will set new benchmarks in the technology landscape of Sri Lanka and further solidify our position as a leader in the consumer electronics and digital products market.”

The launch of the 14th Generation Republic of Gamers (ROG) series introduces the Strix SCAR 18, the first 18-inch ROG laptop, featuring the state-of-the-art mini LED ROG Nebula HDR Display. Tailored for gaming excellence, these laptops are equipped with the Intel® Core™ i9 processor 14900HX and offer configurations up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU with 175W max TGP. Advanced cooling solutions, including Tri-Fan technology and Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal for both the CPU and GPU, ensure these machines deliver unparalleled performance.

The ZenBook series also receives an update with the ZenBook 14 OLED (UX3405), setting new standards for ultra-portable laptops. This Intel Evo™ Edition powerhouse boasts a 75 Wh battery, Intel Core™ Ultra 9 processor, Intel Arc™ graphics, and a suite of connectivity options, alongside a vivid 3K ASUS Lumina OLED 120 Hz touchscreen and premium audio components. The ZenBook DUO (2024) UX8406, the world’s first ultra-portable laptop with dual 14-inch 3K 120 Hz OLED touchscreens, offers unparalleled multitasking capabilities and mobility in a compact form factor.

The laptops are backed by a 2-year international warranty, underscoring our commitment to delivering not only cutting-edge technology but also long-term reliability and customer satisfaction.

SINGER, a household name in Sri Lanka for over a century, has been at the forefront of providing the latest in technology and electronics to its consumers. Known for its wide portfolio of high-quality products and exceptional service, SINGER continues to enrich the Sri Lankan lifestyle with its offerings. The partnership with ASUS underscores brand’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to its customers.

The newly launched innovative ASUS laptops are now available at SINGER Plus and SINGER Mega stores throughout Sri Lanka, as well as online through the SINGER web store.