Scotland win T20 series with 32-run victory over United Arab Emir

Scotland claimed a T20 series win over United Arab Emirates by securing a 32-run victory in a Dubai decider.

Despite being bowled out for just 94, an impressive Scotland bowling display limited the hosts to a score of 62.

Brad Currie, Jack Jarvis and Mark Watt were key in that, taking three wickets each, with wicketkeeper Charlie Tear also impressing.

Tear took two catches, stumped out UAE captain Muhammad Waseem and hit 16 while batting in a fine performance.

George Munsey was Scotland’s top scorer, reaching 21 as they were restricted to 94 and bowled out in the final over.

But the Scots went on claim early wickets in the UAE’s first four overs on their way to completing a turnaround and 2-1 series victory.

Jarvis told Cricket Scotland: “We’re really happy to have won the series, in the last two games we showed some real courage and fight to get over the line so that’s really pleasing.

“We didn’t get the total we wanted to, but we still had that belief, especially after doing it [on Wednesday] and having them 15 for five in the powerplay, we were always in the game.” (BBC)