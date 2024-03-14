Thailand and Sri Lanka discuss early repatriation of trafficked Sri Lankans

Foreign Affairs Minister M U M Ali Sabry spoke with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, over the phone to request assistance to facilitate the early repatriation of rescued Sri Lankan nationals currently in the Myawaddy area in Myanmar.

The Thai Foreign Minister agreed to facilitate the repatriation of the rescued Sri Lankans via Thailand.

The eight Sri Lankans who are currently under the Myanmar government protection in the Myawaddy area in Myanmar have been provided with required assistance including meals and basic necessities with the facilitation of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Yangon.

The Sri Lanka Embassies in Yangon and Bangkok are working together closely to ensure the safe and early repatriation of the Sri Lankans.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also continues to work towards the rescue and repatriation of the remaining Sri Lankans trapped in the Myawaddy area.

Referring to the successful visit of the Thai Prime Minister to Sri Lanka which took place in February this year, the two Ministers agreed to work on early implementation of the Sri Lanka-Thailand Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA) and reciprocal visa free arrangement between the two countries.

Strengthening cooperation in the areas of renewable energy and fisheries were also discussed during the telephone conversation. (Colombo Gazette)