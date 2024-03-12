Suren Cooke Agencies Partners with Sumitomo Chemical to Launch Environment – Friendly Termite Management Solution in Sri Lanka

Suren Cooke Agencies, the leader in innovative pest management solutions in Sri Lanka, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Sumitomo Chemical, one of the world’s leading chemical companies, to launch Wazary 10FL, a cutting-edge Termite control product, in the Sri Lankan market. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the pest management industry by introducing a solution that is both effective and environmentally friendly.

The launch of Wazary 10FL is a testament to the commitment of Suren Cooke Agencies and Sumitomo Chemical to provide sustainable and effective pest management solutions. As a pioneer in the industry, Suren Cooke Agencies has always emphasized the importance of utilizing innovative and non-toxic methods for pest control. The introduction of Wazary 10FL aligns perfectly with this philosophy, offering a powerful tool against Termites, while ensuring safety for humans and the environment.

“We are immensely proud to partner with Sumitomo Chemical to introduce Wazary 10FL to the Sri Lankan market. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing innovative, safe, and environmentally responsible pest management solutions. Wazary 10FL represents a significant advancement in our mission to protect public health and the environment, offering a new standard in termite control with minimal impact on the ecosystem. This launch is not just about bringing a new product to market; it’s about setting a new benchmark for sustainability and effectiveness in pest management,” commented Suren Cooke, Managing Director of Suren Cooke Agencies.

The partnership between Suren Cooke Agencies and Sumitomo Chemical is built on a shared vision for a greener and more sustainable future. Sumitomo Chemical’s commitment to creating value through chemistry, combined with its extensive research and development capabilities, has led to the creation of Wazary 10FL. This product embodies the latest advancements in pest control technology, offering unmatched efficacy and safety.

Wazary 10FL is designed to target termites, providing long-lasting protection with minimal environmental impact. Its innovative formulation ensures that it reduces the impact on non-target pests making it an ideal choice for both commercial and residential applications. With Wazary 10FL, Suren Cooke Agencies and Sumitomo Chemical introduce a pest control solution that is not only effective but also aligns with the global move towards more sustainable practices.

Founded in 1985, Suren Cooke Agencies has established itself as a market leader in the pest management industry in Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The company’s success is built on a foundation of reliability, efficiency, and professionalism, driven by a commitment to innovation and sustainability along with numerous other accreditations that underscore its dedication to quality and environmental stewardship.

Beyond providing leading-edge solutions, Suren Cooke Agencies and Sumitomo Chemical are dedicated to educating the public and industry professionals about the importance of sustainable pest management practices. The launch of Wazary 10FL is accompanied by a series of workshops and training sessions aimed at promoting responsible pest control methods that protect both health and the environment.

Suren Cooke Agencies and Sumitomo Chemical jointly launched Wazary 10FL in Sri Lanka at an event held in Colombo recently. The launch not only reflects the shared vision of the two companies to enhance the quality of life through innovative chemistry but also marks a critical milestone in the company’s effort to expand its advanced solutions into new markets. Recent surveys have also revealed that 9 out of 9 users would recommend Wazary 10FL to a friend, highlighting the product’s effectiveness and consumer trust.

The launch of Wazary 10FL in Sri Lanka is also an important milestone in the partnership between Suren Cooke Agencies and Sumitomo Chemical which commenced back in the year 2013. Both companies are committed to continuous innovation and the development of solutions that meet the evolving needs of the pest management industry. Together, they are setting new standards for sustainability and effectiveness in pest control, paving the way for a healthier, pest-free future.

About Suren Cooke Agencies

Suren Cooke Agencies is a leading provider of innovative pest management solutions in Sri Lanka and the Maldives. With a commitment to sustainability, efficiency, and professionalism, the company offers a wide array of services to control harmful pests in any environment. Suren Cooke Agencies is renowned for utilizing the latest and most innovative pest control methods that are non-toxic and chemical-free, representing some of the leading global pest control equipment manufacturers and public health chemical suppliers.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical is a global chemical company offering a wide range of products developed through the power of chemistry in sectors such as petrochemicals, energy, electronics, agriculture, and health care. Committed to creating value through innovative solutions, Sumitomo Chemical is dedicated to contributing to the sustainable development of society.