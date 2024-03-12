Four killed as motorcycle gunmen continue to strike in Sri Lanka

Four people were killed as motorcycle gunmen continued to strike across Sri Lanka.

In the latest two incidents, 2 people were killed in Pitigala and another two people were killed in Ambalangoda.

Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire targeting a shop in Guruwala in Pitigala killing one pers.

A second person who was injured in the shooting incident succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

In another incident, gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire in Ambalangoda killing two people.

The gunmen in both shootings used T-56 weapons.

Similar shootings by gunmen on motorcycles were carried out in several places over the past few weeks. (Colombo Gazette)