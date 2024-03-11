US continues to monitor legislative developments in Sri Lanka

The United States says it continues to monitor legislative developments in Sri Lanka that could challenge its progress on human rights, reconciliation, and civic space.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung said that the recent Core Group joint statement from the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), and statements made by local and international organizations, underscore shared concerns, notably that the Online Safety Act could be used to criminalize a wide range of expression, suppress dissent, and undermine Sri Lanka’s digital economy.

As the Sri Lankan Government brings forward other legislation with potentially serious implications for fundamental freedoms and civic space, the United States encourages comprehensive consultations with stakeholders, including civil society, and due legislative process.

The Core Group had earlier called for the Prevention of Terrorism Act to be replaced with legislation that is consistent with Sri Lanka’s international obligations.

“We acknowledge the recent release of nine Tamil leaders detained last November. We encourage the release of unjustly held long-term PTA detainees and for Sri Lanka to maintain a moratorium on its use,” the Core Group had said earlier this month.

While noting the Government’s efforts to establish a Commission on Truth, Unity and Reconciliation, the Core Group stressed on the importance of an inclusive participatory process to build trust in advance of any legislation.

The Core Group had said that any future Commission must be independent, inclusive, meaningful, and transparent, meet the expectations of affected communities, build upon previous transitional justice processes, and provide pathways for accountability. (Colombo Gazette)