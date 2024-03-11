Surge Global secures multi-million Dollar government contract in Qatar

Surge Global, a leading design, technology, and marketing firm of Sri Lankan origin is thrilled to announce its successful partnership with Gulf Business Machines (GBM) Qatar, one of Qatar’s largest technology companies. The partnership kicked off with a successful bid in securing a multi-million dollar project for a prominent public sector entity in Qatar. This achievement marks a significant milestone for both companies and reaffirms their commitment to delivering bleeding-edge digital transformation on a national scale.

The collaborative effort between Surge Global and GBM Qatar was the result of their shared expertise, dedication, and a compelling vision to provide best-in-class solutions to meet the evolving needs of the Qatari market. As a dynamic partnership, these organizations have demonstrated their ability to combine design excellence, advanced technology, and marketing prowess to address complex challenges effectively.

Manu Sivarajan, Executive at GBM Qatar, spoke enthusiastically about the partnership stating, “After an extensive evaluation process, it became evident that Surge Global was the best provider to form this partnership across Qatar and Sri Lanka. Their outstanding reputation for innovation, their commitment to quality, and their ability to tailor solutions to meet the unique requirements of the Qatari market set them apart as the ideal partner.”

The multi-million-dollar government contract in Qatar represents a testament to Surge Global’s and GBM Qatar’s capabilities in delivering high-impact projects that make a tangible difference. Their joint proposal stood out for its comprehensive approach, incorporating innovative design concepts, state-of-the-art technology solutions, and an effective marketing strategy to meet the specific requirements of the Qatari government.

Bhanuka Harischandra, the Chief Executive at Surge expressed, “Sri Lanka has an abundant and thriving technology talent ecosystem and Surge is fortunate to be in the center of it. I believe this is the first win of many together with GBM Qatar as our partnership continues to mature. The dozens of projects we’re already working on will help contribute to local talent building a stronger and more resilient ecosystem”

Both Surge Global and GBM Qatar are excited to embark on this transformative journey and look forward to delivering exceptional results that exceed the expectations of the Qatari government. Their commitment to excellence and dedication to innovation will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of technology and design in Qatar.



About Surge Global:

Surge Global is a prominent design, technology, and marketing firm renowned for its creative solutions and innovative strategies. With a proven track record of delivering outstanding results, Surge Global is committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the industry.

About Gulf Business Machines Qatar (GBM Qatar):

Gulf Business Machines Qatar (GBM Qatar) is a leading IT solutions provider in Qatar, offering a wide range of innovative services and technologies to businesses and government entities.