President and Sumanthiran discuss IMF proposals

President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) Parliamentarian M. A. Sumanthiran discussed the proposals of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after other opposition parties boycotted the meeting.

During the discussions, Secretary to the Treasury Mahinda Siriwardena provided insights into the ongoing negotiations with bilateral creditors, commercial creditors, and ISBs, with an optimistic outlook towards completing the process by the end of June this year.

Notably, Mr. Sumanthiran raised pertinent concerns regarding the lack of published technical assistance reports of the IMF which is an analysis as to why certain recommendations are made, which is a necessity for the publication of analytical data to inform parliamentary deliberations.

President Wickremesinghe, acknowledging the importance of transparency, assured that the government would release the data to the TNA and Parliament, facilitating informed debate and decision-making.

Furthermore, the Central Bank Governor highlighted the government’s efforts in adhering to the recommendations outlined in the governor’s diagnostic report, emphasizing the commitment to a structured roadmap for implementation. President Wickremesinghe affirmed the government’s willingness to make these technical assistance reports available to the members of parliament and invited Sumanthiran and other Opposition members to attend a meeting and engage with the IMF to further discuss the proposals.

In response, Sumanthiran expressed his readiness to participate constructively in the dialogue, pledging support for constructive measures while highlighting areas that warrant attention and rectification, the President’s media unit said.

Present at the meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe were Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardane, Leader of the House Susil Premajayantha, State Ministers of Finance Shehan Semasinghe and Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake, Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, and Secretary to the Treasury Mahinda Siriwariwardena, representing the government.

Representing the Opposition ITAK Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran attended the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)