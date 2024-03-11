John Cena stuns Oscars viewers as he presents Best Costume Design Award while completely naked

John Cena stunned viewers at the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony by presenting the prize for Best Costume Design while entirely naked.

The Blockers actor and former wrestler was introduced by ceremony host Jimmy Kimmel in a skit that preceded the award presentation. Kimmel began by mentioning the fact that it had been 50 years since a streaker invaded the stage at the 46th Academy Awards ceremony in 1974.

“Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?” Kimmel asked, while behind him, Cena peeked out from behind the set dressing.

The pair then bickered over whether or not they were going to go through with “the streaker bit”, as Cena feigned reluctance.

Eventually, however, he emerged from the wings of the stage, with only the winner’s envelope covering his privates from view. “Costumes are…so important,” he said.

As clips were shown showcasing the five nominees – Jacqueline Durran for Barbie, Jacqueline West for Killers of the Flower Moon, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman for Napoleon, Ellen Mirojnick for Oppenheimer, and Holly Waddington for Poor Things – Cena underwent a flash costume change, and reappeared to present the award while swaddled in a long toga-like robe.

Fans shared their appreciation for the moment on social media, with some admitting to being scandalised by the moment of near-full frontal nudity.

“No matter what anyone says, John Cena COMMITS,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

“WTF IS JOHN CENA DOING ??!?” another wrote.

“Naked John Cena bit might be the greatest Oscar bit of all time,” someone else remarked.

It was ultimately Poor Things that was named the winner of the Best Costume Design award, marking the film’s third win of the night.

Elsewhere on Oscar night, Robert Downey Jr, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Oppenheimer, appeared annoyed by a joke in Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue, which made reference to the actor’s history of substance abuse.

Paul Giamatti, who was nominated for Best Actor for The Holdovers, was seen crying as he watched co-star Da’Vine Joy Randolph accept the prize for Best Supporting Actress.

The biggest surprise of the night may have been Emma Stone, who won Best Actress over Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone. In her acceptance speech, Stone dropped a poignant reference to a Taylor Swift lyric.

Oppenheimer ultimately won Best Picture, in a field that also featured films such as Killers of the Flower Moon, The Zone of Interest, Barbie, Poor Things and Anatomy of a Fall. (CNN)