Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

In addition, a demerit point has been added to Towhid’s disciplinary record. It was his first offence in a 24-month period.

The charges were brought in by on-field umpires Sharfuddoula Saikat and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman.

The sanction was proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. It was admitted by Towhid, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.