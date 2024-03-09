Parents of Sri Lankans migrating to Canada urged to pay more attention

Parents of Sri Lankans migrating to Canada have been urged to pay more attention to their children during their transition following the mass killing of 6 Sri Lankans in Ottawa by a Sri Lankan youth.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the members of the family and friends of the Sri Lankans who lost their lives in the tragic incident on 6 Wednesday 2024 in Ottawa,” the Sri Lankan Consulate General in Toronto said.

The Consulate General alerted the parents of the students from Sri Lanka who migrate for studies to pay more attention to their children during their transition and integration into the new societal and psychological environment in foreign countries.

The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit has charged a man in relation to the homicides on Berrigan Dr. that left six people deceased and one person injured.

Febrio DE-ZOYSA, 19-years-old, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He is a Sri Lankan national who is believed to be in Canada as a student.

Police identified the victims as Bandaranayake Gama Walawwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanayake (f), 35-years-old. Her husband was also injured and is in hospital in stable condition.

The couple’s children are also deceased. They are:

Inuka Wickramasinghe (m), 7-years-old

Ashwini Wickramasinghe (f) 4-years-old

Ranaya Wickramasinghe (f), 3-years-old

Kelly Wickramasinghe (f), 2 months old

A sixth man, Gamini Amarakoon Amarakoon Mudiyanselage, 40, was also found deceased.

Investigators continue to seek any surveillance, doorbell or dashcam footage from residents, visitors and businesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident. (Colombo Gazette)