Shanakiyan accuses SLPP MP of attempting to assault him

Illangai Thamil Aarasu Katchi (ITAK) MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam accused Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Rohitha Abeygunardena of attempting to assault him in Parliament.

Rasamanickam raised a privilege issue in Parliament saying the MP attempted to assault him in the Prime Minister’s office within the parliament complex.

“I have raised a privilege issue and am concerned for my safety as he has threatened to assault me outside parliament as well,” the Tamil MP said.

He said he also alerted Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena about the incident.

“This is not the first time where I have been threatened by SLPP members. The Parliament privileges committee has failed to investigate and take action on previous instances, and it has now reached to a point of assault,” the ITAK MP said.

Meanwhile, MP Rohitha Abeygunardena told Parliament the allegations raised by the Tamil MP are baseless. (Colombo Gazette)