Rohitha Abeygunawardena elected new COPE Chair

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena has been elected as the new Chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE).

Abeygunawardena’s name was proposed by MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

Meanwhile, State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna was unanimously appointed as the new Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) Chair by the members representing the Government and the opposition.

Alagiyawanna’s name was proposed by MP Vajira Abeywardena and Seconded by MP S. Sritharan.

The new Chair discussed the future activities of the Committee with the present members and stated that he expects the support of all the Committee members to make these future activities successful. (Colombo Gazette)