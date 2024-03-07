Aragalaya activist denies Gotabaya’s conspiracy theory

Aragalaya activist Wasantha Mudalige insisted that it was the people who sent former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa home and denied claims of a conspiracy.

Mudalige, who played an active role during the Aragalaya said that there was no foreign conspiracy behind Rajapaksa being forced out of power.

The activist said the people had a spine to remove Rajapaksa from office when the country faced a serious economic crisis.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa released a book titled “The conspiracy to oust me from the Presidency”.

He said the book reveals the political campaign to oust him from the presidency.

“I wish to announce the publication of my book titled “The conspiracy to oust me from the Presidency”. Foreign intervention has weighed heavily on Sri Lanka since we won the war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam in 2009. From the time I was elected President in November 2019, certain foreign and local parties were intent on removing me from power,” he said in a statement.

Rajapaksa said that the entirety of his two and a half year tenure in power was spent combating the Covid-19 pandemic that swept through Sri Lanka and the whole world soon after he took office.

“Conspiratorial forces commenced the political campaign to oust me from the presidency at the end of March 2022 after the pandemic had been brought under control and the vaccination campaign had been concluded and just when the economy was beginning to recover,” he said.

Rajapaksa said that foreign intervention and the manipulation of internal politics has become a fact of life in Sri Lanka today in a manner never experienced in the first sixty years of independence of this country. (Colombo Gazette)