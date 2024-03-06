US committed to supporting women entrepreneurs in Sri Lanka

The United States is committed to supporting women entrepreneurs in Sri Lanka, Dennis Wesner, Deputy Director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Office of Economic Growth said.

USAID and the Women’s Development Federation (WDF) marked the successful culmination of the “Capacity Building Program on Trade and Market Access for Women Entrepreneurs” by honoring forty resilient women entrepreneurs from Sri Lanka’s southern districts, including Hambantota, Galle, Matara, and Monaragala, at a ceremony in Weerawila.

These women entrepreneurs have completed a year-long journey, during which they received training and mentorship from USAID and WDF, equipping them with essential skills to effectively manage their micro and small businesses.

Moreover, they have gained invaluable insights into expanding their market reach and accessing both domestic and international trade opportunities. This program, supported by the United States, stands as a significant milestone in empowering women-led and women-owned enterprises and driving socio-economic development in the region.

Among the inspiring success stories emerging from the program is that of H.G. Neelika Prasanthi, the owner of Kavishka Products based in Hungama, Hambantota. Reflecting on her experience, Prasanthi expressed her commitment to leveraging the newfound skills acquired through the initiative to drive her toy-making business to greater heights. With plans to invest in cutting-edge technology to increase production capacity, Prasanthi has already taken the pivotal step of implementing proper bookkeeping practices to ensure the financial sustainability of her venture.

The curriculum of the program, carefully designed following an assessment by the Women’s Development Federation (WDF), addressed the unique needs, challenges, and untapped opportunities of aspiring entrepreneurs. Ms. Prasanthi emphasized the transformative impact of the program, stating, “This USAID-supported initiative has provided us with invaluable insights into marketing management, entrepreneurship, and financial stewardship, equipping us with knowledge previously beyond our reach.”

The United States support for the collaboration through USAID’s Partnership for Accelerating Results in Trade, National Expenditure, and Revenue (PARTNER) initiative and WDF underscores a shared commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth and empowering women in Sri Lanka’s growing SME sector.

Dennis Wesner, Deputy Director of USAID’s Office of Economic Growth, reiterated the United States’ commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs, emphasizing the pivotal role they play in advancing Sri Lanka’s economic agenda. “Successful entrepreneurs take advantage of all available resources and support. This is where the linkages you gained through this program, including peer support, will assist you through hard times,” noted Wesner.

Sriyani Mangalika, Managing Director of WDF, commended the perseverance and dedication exhibited by these women entrepreneurs, acknowledging the challenges they have overcome on their entrepreneurial journey. “Running a small business is not easy, demands unwavering commitment and resilience, especially for women entrepreneurs juggling multiple responsibilities,” remarked Mangalika. “We applaud their tenacity and remain confident in their ability to achieve their aspirations while serving as catalysts for positive change in their communities.” (Colombo Gazette)